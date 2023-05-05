WLOX Careers
Suspect in custody after Howard Industries shooter fled scene, police say

Details will be added as soon as more information will become available.
Details will be added as soon as more information will become available.(Howard Industries Inc.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department confirmed that a suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation took place at Howard Industries in Laurel.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said they were assisting the Laurel Police Department when troopers located the suspect, Keith Emmanuel Hinton, at a residence on Wire Road in Stone County. The troopers arrested Hinton without incident.

Law enforcement arrested suspected Howard Industry shooter Keith Hinton at a residence in Stone...
Law enforcement arrested suspected Howard Industry shooter Keith Hinton at a residence in Stone County.(WLOX)

Sheriff’s offices from Forrest and Lamar counties previously issued a BOLO on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was described as a 1986 white-gray GMC pickup truck with a Stone County tag.

Cox also confirmed that one gunshot victim was transferred to Forrest General Hospital. He did not provide further details on the victim’s condition.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are still on the scene at Howard’s Pendorff Road campus with the Laurel Police Department leading the investigation.

More details will come as information becomes available.

