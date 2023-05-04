Thursday’s Forecast

Today is our final day with generally lower humidity. It’ll also be our final morning with so many cool temperatures in the 50s across our area. Another warm afternoon in the 80s is expected later today. The latest update to the forecast is showing rain-free weather today but some scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms could become strong, possibly producing gusty winds & hail. The weather may quiet down somewhat later Friday night. We’ll see another chance for wet weather on Saturday too.

