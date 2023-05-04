WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Today is our final day with generally lower humidity. It’ll also be our final morning with so many cool temperatures in the 50s across our area. Another warm afternoon in the 80s is expected later today. The latest update to the forecast is showing rain-free weather today but some scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms could become strong, possibly producing gusty winds & hail. The weather may quiet down somewhat later Friday night. We’ll see another chance for wet weather on Saturday too.

