Ocean Springs girls golf continues run of success with 2023 6A state title

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Ocean Springs girls golf team has seen its fair share of success, they’ve been the 6A State champions three out of the last four years, finishing this year at nine under par as a team.

For senior and Mississippi State signee Avery Weed, who has racked up her fair share of individual championships as well, she says she’s thankful most of her time with Ocean Springs golf has been spent bringing home some hardware.

“To win that many times team wise and individually, was really awesome and to keep doing it with the pressure on us to keep doing it every year was really special,” said Weed.

With golf it can be as much of a mental game as it is a physical one and for 11th grader Mallory Pippin and 8th grader Mackenzie Smith, they say going forward they’ll know that pressure is there but don’t plan on letting it get to them.

“We try not to put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” said Pippin. “That mental game in golf is a lot and you don’t want to psyche yourself out. So just try to keep a straight mind and whatever happens happens.”

“If you do put that pressure on yourself that’s when you fail,” said Smith. “Golf is just a mind game and when you think about it you fail.”

The future is bright for Ocean Springs Golf but for Pippin as she sets her sights on her own senior year.. she says she has plenty to look back on from past teammates

“I’ve played with Avery since I was so young,” said Pippin. “I was on the team in seventh grade and she as on the team. We won my first year and I’ve always looked up to her, she’s always been a big inspiration to me so I’m sad she’s leaving but I’m excited for me and Mackenzie to see what the future holds for us.”

As for Smith, who already is a state title holder before her first year of high school, she says she’s already learned so much form the upperclassmen.

“Their hard work definitely is one of the biggest things I look up to and the scores they’re putting out are incredible to me and I definitely want to get there one day,” said Smith.

As Weed has rounded the back nine on her time at Ocean Springs, she says she’s proud of how the teams have grown over the years and hope they continue to do so.

“My goal has always been to inspire the younger group of girls,” said Weed “Winning is not the most important thing and I’ve always wanted to hopefully continue that on after I leave. I think we have a lot of potential coming up and hopefully they can continue that on.”

This next athletic school year Golf is moving to the fall instead of the spring, but the team says the quick turnaround is something they’ll be able to take in stride.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.