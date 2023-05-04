WLOX Careers
Mobile man arrested in Bayou La Batre murder

By Robert Ristaneo and Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of questions surrounding a murder investigation in Bayou La Batre.

An elderly Biloxi man was killed, the crime happened nearly three weeks ago.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crime.

That may be because two different sources tell FOX 10 News the crime happened on a boat, but we haven’t been able to confirm that yet.

The suspect is 55-year-old Dung van Nguyen.

He was booked into Metro jail Tuesday night, charged with murder.

Jail records show he lives in the midtown Mobile area.

According to court documents, the crime happened on April 14th near Tram Avenue, which has a boat dock.

ALEA identified the victim as 71-year-old Chien Van Vo from Biloxi.

ALEA says the FBI and the Coast Guard assisted in the investigation.

It’s still unclear how the victim was killed.

State investigators say Bayou La Batre police asked them to take over the case on April 26th, that’s nearly two weeks after the crime happened.

Nguyen is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

