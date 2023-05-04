Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County chancery judge has temporarily put the brakes on a section of a controversial bill that would expand law enforcement in the capital city.

On Thursday, Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas issued a temporary restraining order on H.B. 1020, less than two weeks after the law was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves.

The restraining order will be in place at least until he holds a hearing on the motions in the case, which Thomas has scheduled for next Wednesday at 9:30.

Thomas said the order would not block a law already in place that allowed Mississippi Chief Justice Mike Randolph to appoint special circuit judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court last year.

“The court is well aware that the plaintiffs were challenging the constitutionality of that section of the code as well as H.B. 1020, but this statute has been in law for many years, and what I’m trying to do is stay in the status quo until I can have a hearing next week,” he said. “And I’ll rule then on what we should do or may not do.”

Cliff Johnson, director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi, was pleased with the judge’s decision.

“We think that every day that these appointments are put off, every day that this piece of legislation is delayed is good news for the people of Jackson and the people of Hinds County,” he said.

The news comes less than two weeks after Reeves signed H.B. 1020 and after two lawsuits were filed to block its implementation.

The chancery court challenge was filed on April 24 by the ACLU, the Center for Justice and others on behalf of three Jackson residents saying provisions of the law, as well a separate state statute that allows the chief justice to appoint temporary judges to handle Hinds County criminal cases, unconstitutional.

H.B. 1020 calls on the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court to appoint four judges to the Seventh District Circuit by May 8. The judges, under the statute, would serve nearly a full four-year term in office, according to court records.

Thomas said his ruling would not impact the four judges that were appointed under Mississippi Code Section 9-1-105(2), which gives the chief justices the authority to appoint circuit or chancery court judges to help with emergencies or overcrowded dockets.

In 2022, Randolph appointed four special judges: Andrew Howorth, Betty Sanders, Stephen Simpson and Frank Voller, none of whom were from Hinds County, to help with a backlog of cases brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Records from the Administrative Office of Courts show temporary judges also were appointed in 2020, 2009 and in 2007.

The NAACP, the Mississippi Conference of the NAACP and others have also filed suit to block the implementation of 1020 but in U.S. District Court.

A hearing in that case is slated for Friday.

Other provisions of 1020 include the expansion of the existing Capitol Complex Improvement District as well as the expansion of the jurisdiction of the Capital Police.

“Next week... we will address the totality of the issues in this case, all the claims we make around [the] appointment of judges under House Bill 1020 and under other existing law. We’ll discuss the CCID court that is being set up in Jackson that we believe is an illegitimate court,” Johnson said. “The judge has said he wants to hear arguments and all those issues.”

