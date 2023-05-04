WLOX Careers
Jackson County breaks ground on new Justice Court property

Construction on the single-story building will take approximately 14 months to complete with...
Construction on the single-story building will take approximately 14 months to complete with the entire project estimated near $6 million.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Justice Court’s new location.

The current Justice Court has been located in the East Jackson County Services Complex Building for over 30 years.

Jackson County Board of Supervisors Project Manager Matthew Hosey said the current building’s “uses didn’t lend itself to be in the same building as a courtroom.” Hosey also points out the importance of the proximity the new building will have to the Adult Detention Center on Telephone Road in Pascagoula.

“Now that they’re next door to the ADC building, that will make it much easier and a shorter trip for the sheriff’s office to transport people for their court dates,” he said.

Construction on the single-story building will take approximately 14 months to complete with the entire project estimated near $6 million.

Jackson County District 3 Senior Justice Court Judge Jason Thornton said the project is long overdue.

“I’m not sure I ever expected it to happen in my term,” Thornton said. “I’ve been here 28 years and I’m getting close to retirement. I was like, thank the Lord that this type of facility is being built. The county saw a need; they made that happen.”

The building will also be composed of two courtrooms, two holding cells, and several offices to house administration.

Jackson County Board of Supervisors backed the majority of the funding for the project. The U.S. Department of Treasury also provided financial support from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund.

Allred Stolarski Architects, PA, will serve as the architect and Orocon Construction, LLC will lead the contracting.

