Fortified home project underway in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pass Christian, several construction projects are underway.

They’re part of a fortified home project developed by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

Work on Binoy Mishra’s family home is finally complete after a three-year construction. The house includes a stronger roof and windows.

“It’s a concrete home, so it’s built as standards and the IBHS squad verified everything,” Mishra said. “When the wind comes, hurricane great winds, it should be able to survive.”

Other residents are concerned about how to afford fortified homes at a time when insurance rates are going through the roof.

Pass Christian resident Mariah Furze said her rates have increased 10 times since Hurricane Katrina.

“If they can make things even knowing exactly how much damage there’s going to be because of all the testing that’s been done, maybe they’ll drop their insurance rates,” Furze said.

A study done by the University of Alabama showed a fortified designation increases the value of a home by nearly 7%.

Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty said it will take a team effort to combat insurance woes.

“I think if we can get more communities involved and more individuals involved, we’re going to hopefully have a positive impact on insurance,” he said.

Julie Shiyou-Woodard, president and CEO of Smart Home America, said the fortified home program will make life a little easier for residents here in Pass Christian and across the Gulf Coast.

“Before you know it just will start moving,” Shiyou-Woodard said. “The more fortified designations are attended in an attract insurance back because the science behind it tells them exactly what their risk is.”

Mishra said he thinks the IBHS is a lifesaver.

“It has standards in it as a lot of flexibility. It has strict standards,” he said. “If you need them, you’re in a better place.”

For more information on Smart Home America visit www.smarthomeamerica.org.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.