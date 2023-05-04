Court documents: Teen told others to “stick to their stories” following murder of pregnant 16-year-old

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details are surfacing in the case of Kamori Lake, a pregnant 16-year-old who police say was shot and killed by 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield.

According to an affidavit, officers with Gulfport PD were called to Memorial Hospital at around 1:21 p.m. on April, 30 to respond to a shooting complaint. It was here that they were told Lake had been shot in the head.

Lake was pronounced dead around 1:32 p.m. She was just over three months pregnant; the unborn child had passed as well.

Officers were told the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of 42nd Street in Gulfport. It was here they located a crime scene in a back bedroom of the apartment. A trail of blood was found leading throughout the apartment leading to the front door.

After examining the scene, investigators determined Lake was on the bed in the back bedroom when a single .223 round was fired from inside the bedroom, striking Lake in the head and continuing through the wall and into the next room, lodging into a dresser.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and determined Brenton Brumfield, 19-year-old Jamarrion Jackson and one other juvenile were inside of the apartment when the round was fired. All three were taken into custody and interviewed.

According to the affidavit, the three suspects changed their stories more than once.

The timeline of the interviews is as follows:

Originally, Brumfield told investigators he was in the living room when he heard a gunshot in the bedroom, causing him to run to the back where he saw Lake suffering from the gunshot wound. He also said he hadn’t seen anything despite being in the room just seconds after the shot rang out.

Brumfield then changed his story, saying he saw a gun in Jackson’s hand when he ran to the back. A statement from Jackson and the juvenile place Jackson in the shower at the time.

The juvenile says he was in the living room when the shot was fired, and as he began to run to the bedroom, he saw Brumfield in the hallway leading to the bedroom.

In an interview with Jackson just a day later, Jackson says Brumfield accidentally shot Lake and then attempted to stage the shooting and hide the evidence. Jackson also admitted to telling the others to “stick to their stories” in order to evade police and cover up for Brumfield.

Brumfield is currently charged with 2nd degree murder and one count of homicide of an unborn child. Jackson and the juvenile are charged with one count each of hindering the prosecution of another.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

