Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White entered a guilty plea for his 2022 escape on Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty as part of an agreement to have the felony murder case dismissed for the death of Vicky White. According to District Attorney Chris Connolly, Casey White agreed to a life sentence which is the maximum for Escape 1st.

With Vicky White’s assistance, Casey White escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022. The two evaded law enforcement for 11 days before being caught in Evansville, Indiana on May 9.

See the following stories to catch up on Casey White:

Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s murder in July 2022 after she died during his escape.

Sentencing is set for June 8.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.