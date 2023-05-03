Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect shot by police during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon was identified as 22-year-old Corwin Wilcher from Hattiesburg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Hewes Avenue between Highway 90 and 2nd Street closed for several hours while investigators pieced together the evidence of the officer-involved shooting.

Right around the corner from where the officers involved shooting occurred, Carl Chosa had just moved into his 2nd Street home two days ago. He said it didn’t take long for police to respond after the gunshots.

”Lots and lots of police showed up,” Chosa said. “When we got to the corner, we saw the white car up against the telephone pole and they had one person in handcuffs on the ground on the west side of the street.”

Police Chief Adam Cooper described what led to the suspect Corwin Wilcher being shot.

”Two officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle,” Cooper said. “As the officers approached the vehicle, they encountered the armed suspect who was the driver of the vehicle. He presented a firearm, shots were fired and the suspect was struck.”

According to Cooper, Wilcher does have a criminal record, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Despite this act of gun violence, neighbors don’t feel threatened.

”Oh we’re safe, I mean it happens,” Chosa said.

Chief Cooper called the officer-involved shooting an isolated incident.

Following procedure after officer-involved shootings, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations will lead the investigation going forward.

