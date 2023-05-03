WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90...
Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.(U.S. Marshals)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspected wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a Biloxi police officer has been identified.

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.

The shooting injured one police officer and four others.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Magee’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but police responded to the area of Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
The assistant chief, Phillip Pavolini, is accused of firing a gun near the head of his...
Waveland asst. police chief, wife charged with simple assault
According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90...
Memorial Health System announces layoffs
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm

Latest News

MAY 4: List of services for National Day of Prayer
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour...
Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man
Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon were sentenced this week....
After one gets life, four others sentenced for 2020 death of a Biloxi teen
Low humidity
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast