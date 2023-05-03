WLOX Careers
Reports: Texas man wanted in killings of 5 in custody after dayslong manhunt

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting in Cleveland, Texas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Texas (Gray News) - Sources have told multiple news outlets a man wanted for fatally shooting five people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a Texas home has been taken into custody.

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting in Cleveland, Texas. Police said neighbors had been asking him to stop firing his rifle outdoors when the incident happened.

CNN reports that law enforcement sources told them a man believed to be Oropesa has been taken into custody.

The FBI’s Houston office has scheduled a news conference at 8:30 p.m. Central time.

