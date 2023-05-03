WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

One person dead after George Co. officer-involved shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning near a residence on Jordan Road.

Deputies from George County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant to a subject for making terroristic threats when the subject presented a weapon toward the deputies, MBI says.

No officer was injured, but the subject received fatal injuries.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but police responded to the area of Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
The assistant chief, Phillip Pavolini, is accused of firing a gun near the head of his...
Waveland asst. police chief, wife charged with simple assault
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90...
Memorial Health System announces layoffs

Latest News

More of the same for now. Then, some changes the day after tomorrow. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Bay St. Louis city hall remembers deadly shooting victims
Bay St. Louis city leaders remember victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting
Citizens of Gautier had the chance to voice their thoughts on the return of Councilman Rusty...
Citizens of Gautier voice opinions after Councilman Rusty Anderson returns to council
Boys and Girl Club helps community mourn
Boys & Girls Club in Bay St. Louis works to bring community together after mass shooting