One person dead after George Co. officer-involved shooting

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning near a residence on Jordan Road.

Deputies from George County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant to a subject for making terroristic threats when the subject presented a weapon toward the deputies, MBI says.

No officer was injured, but the subject received fatal injuries.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

