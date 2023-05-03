New police department builing coming soon to Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -The city of Picayune broke ground on a new police department and justice center Wednesday.

The new building will be on Highland Parkway and Wildwood.

For years, the police department has been sharing the same building with the municipal court. Police Chief Joe Quave said they have outgrown the building.

“We outgrew it years ago. The current building has a lot of problems, a lot of failures. This is much needed. It will still house both of us, municipal court and the police department, but right now we have employees scattered throughout town in different divisions. This will put us under one roof but certainly meet our needs,” Quave said.

According to Picayune Mayor Jim Luke, this idea has been in the works for years now.

“Almost 22 years ago, myself and the assistant chief at that time David Irvin lobbied the council, lobbied our city leaders. That went on for 22 years, and today we finally realize the fruits of our hard work. We never gave up,” Luke said.

During the ceremony, city and state officials gathered to celebrate this new accomplishment.

Quave said officers work hard and deserve a new building.

“We’ll be able to communicate quicker, not have to travel as far to see each other. I’m all about efficiency. I like to work hard and do that efficiently so no doubt,” Quave said.

Several community members also attended the ceremony to show support for law enforcement.

“This groundbreaking has been terrific and awesome crowd. I’ve never seen this many people. It just demonstrates the support for the new police department and justice complex,” Luke said.

The project is set to be completed by next year.

