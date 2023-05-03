WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted

Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted
Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi trooper is on the road to recovery after being shot in the arm Tuesday morning.

Trooper Ryan Watson was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, triggering a “Blue Alert.”

“We are pleased to report that Trooper Watson’s injuries were not life-threatening,” according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. “He is out of surgery and on the road to recovery!”

The suspect, 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr., is still wanted and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Self or know where he could be, you are urged to call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477).

You can also send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to his location and arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but police responded to the area of Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
The assistant chief, Phillip Pavolini, is accused of firing a gun near the head of his...
Waveland asst. police chief, wife charged with simple assault
According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90...
Memorial Health System announces layoffs
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour...
Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.3.23
Pleasant Thursday, increasing humidity Friday
For years, the police department has been sharing the same building with the municipal court.
New police department building coming soon to Picayune
Through the Better Way to Give Program, organizers are hopeful that people who are asking for...
Biloxi, Gulfport discuss panhandling problems with Coast business owners
Together, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich and Gulfport’s Chief Administrator Officer Loenard Papania...
Biloxi, Gulfport discuss panhandling problems with Coast business owners