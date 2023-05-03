MAY 4: List of services for National Day of Prayer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - May 4 is National Day of Prayer, a holiday designated by the United States Congress in 1952.

Services will happen Thursday across the Coast in celebration of the special day. Here’s a list of services near you:

BAY ST. LOUIS: Noon at Hancock County Courthouse

BILOXI: Noon at City Hall

D’IBERVILLE: 11:30 a.m. at the City Council chambers

GAUTIER: Noon at City Hall

GEORGE COUNTY: Noon at George County Courthouse

GULFPORT: Noon at Jones Park

LONG BEACH: 12:15 p.m. at City Hall

MOSS POINT: Noon at the riverfront

OCEAN SPRINGS: 11 a.m. at the Ocean Springs Civic Center

PICAYUNE: Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Picayune

WIGGINS: Noon at Stone County Courthouse

If you know of other events happening Thursday that aren’t on this list, please email gulfcoastweekend@wlox.com.

