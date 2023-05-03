WLOX Careers
Local gymnasts heading to nationals

By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Two gymnasts from Lanier’s Gymnastics will have a chance to showcase their talent on a national stage.

Sadie Rose Joachim and Brooke Perkins are headed off to Level Nine nationals in Kissimmee, Florida this weekend.

Joachim placed second overall in regionals, missing out on first by less than a point, and Perkins placed third overall, earning them both a spot on the national stage.

They say they’re headed down ready to compete in all events: bars, vault, beam, and floor.

They say being well rounded is what will help them in the future.

”It’s important because your all around score is what colleges look at more, they want people who are good at everything so it’s better to be good all around,” said Joachim.

“It’s better to have everything so they can pick out of four things instead of just two things,” added Perkins.

The two will compete on Saturday, May 6th.

