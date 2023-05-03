WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Hattiesburg Zoo announces death of beloved Sumatran tiger, Kipling

Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With great sadness, the Hattiesburg Zoo announced the passing of its Sumatran tiger, Kipling, Wednesday morning.

According to the zoo, Kipling’s primary keepers, the veterinary staff and the animal management team have worked hard to address and improve his age-related health problems, including digestion and mobility. Unfortunately, Kipling continued to decline and exhibited behaviors indicating he was nearing the end of his life.

Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

The zoo said Kipling was a tiger with a unique personality. He loved chewing bamboo, swimming in his pool, spooking his keepers with random vocalizations and walking away in the middle of training.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but police responded to the area of Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
The assistant chief, Phillip Pavolini, is accused of firing a gun near the head of his...
Waveland asst. police chief, wife charged with simple assault
According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90...
Memorial Health System announces layoffs
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm

Latest News

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90...
Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting
MAY 4: List of services for National Day of Prayer
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour...
Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man
Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon were sentenced this week....
After one gets life, four others sentenced for 2020 death of a Biloxi teen