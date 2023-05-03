Citizens of Gautier voice opinions after Councilman Rusty Anderson returns to council

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “I want to know the difference between n***a and -errr,” said one citizen. “I want to know what the difference is.”

Tuesday’s Gautier’s City Council meeting quickly escalated at some points as Councilman Rusty Anderson returned to his seat. His attorney presented proof to the council that the councilman’s Facebook account was hacked after the mayor asked him to present evidence or step down.

“You asked for an IP address, here it is,” said Anderson’s attorney.

The evidence, however, wasn’t enough for some.

“In the absence of full transparency proving his page was hacked, we the NAACP support the request of you and the other fellow council members for his resignation,” said Curley Clark, president of the Jackson County branch of the NAACP.

“I’ve asked myself over and over what would I do if I was in your shoes,” said one citizen.

“To be accused of it and to be asked to resign before he could even prove innocence just really goes beyond my comprehension,” said one citizen who supports Anderson.

While members of the council heard the comments from their constituents, they also expressed their concerns while making sure Anderson receives proper due process.

“To say to wish death upon my people, that’s a bitter one to take,” said Councilman Richard Jackson.

“Abhorrent, awful, terrible, pulls at the heart,” said Councilman Adam Colledge. “Absolutely disgusting. How anyone can put that on there is beyond me, it breaks the heart.”

“If in the end he’s found guilty and can be proved without a reasonable doubt, by all means, I would suggest he should step down and I would think he does,” said Councilman Dante Elbin. “But he has that right.”

Mayor Casey Vaughan said while the evidence presented to him isn’t enough, he hopes that this could be put behind everyone so everyone can begin moving forward. It’s something that Anderson agrees with.

“I hope that the City of Gautier can understand this,” Anderson said. “And I personally want to put this behind us. I do not condone or use that type of language.”

“I do think that the proof presented tonight is inconclusive,” Vaughan said. “I hope that everyone will move this city forward in a positive manner and continue to go out to tell the positive that is going on in the city of Gautier.”

The council will meet again on May 16.

