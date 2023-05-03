Boys & Girls Club in Bay St. Louis works to bring community together after mass shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis community still reeling from the tragic mass shooting that claimed two lives and injured four others.

We’re continuing to hear from family and city leaders as the shaken community struggles to recover.

About 300 children, ranging from four to 18 years old, are the youth members at the Boys and Girls in Bay St. Louis. Of that count, 30 are teens.

After heart-wrenching calls were made from the horrific Sunday morning shooting, unit leader Wanda Hillard said her team sprung into action.

“The first thing is getting in touch with all our kids and parents to make sure they’re safe and we care. We’re happy to report our kids were safe but also very sympathetic to what has happened in our area, and we’re looking at ways to continue being supportive to them,” Hillard said.

That support will pour into the lives of those who were at the party where those deadly shots were fired.

“They knew everyone who was involved and the injured and the shooter. They are experiencing with that. We even have one that’s been conversating with victims,” Hillard said.

As Hillard watches students walk up and down the hallways, she highlights options to help navigate through dark times.

One is to contact counseling resources.

“We have grief counseling services, not at our facility, but some of our partners offer that. We are able to assist them in that way,” Hillard said.

Secondly, strategize conflict resolution with the youth.

“You may not be getting along,” Hillard said. “You may not like this person who has wronged you, but we don’t have to go to violence. It’s not worth it. When you think of all the tears that’s been shed and what all these families are going through, of something that could’ve been resolved or just not worth it.”

She’s reminded of why it’s important to create a safe haven for teens with-after school programs.

“Just to be able to see them let their hair down, hang out with each other, conversate with each other and be that safe place for them to be.,” Hillard said.

