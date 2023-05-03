Biloxi, Gulfport discuss panhandling problems with Coast business owners

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of their joint effort to curb panhandling across the Coast, Biloxi and Gulfport leaders held a meeting with local business owners Wednesday to explain their new initiative.

“We’ve been asked, ‘What are you going to do about panhandling?’ This is what we’re going to do,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said to the room of about 40 merchants.

Together, Mayor Gilich and Gulfport’s Chief Administrator Officer Leonard Papania shared their new alternative to handouts.

“If people are in need, the resources are available in our community,” Papania said.

Residents will soon start to see signs, like the one below, go up across the Coast.

Text "Better2Give" to 41444 to donate. (WLOX)

Community members looking to help are encouraged to donate through that number.

The money will fund vouchers for things like food, a tank of gas, a bus ticket or even hotel stays.

The Gulf Coast Foundation and law enforcement will distribute them to people struggling.

“I think this is a great solution that protects the constitutional right to panhandle but also can divert the funds in a more useful way,” small business owner Rachel Kelley told WLOX.

Kelley runs both The Cornerstone and Ya Ya’s in Biloxi, where authorities said they’re experiencing an uptick in panhandling.

“We want our customers to not feel afraid to walk in a store,” she said. “We are seeing more aggression. This is true.”

Through the Better Way to Give Program, organizers are hopeful that people who are asking for money on the streets will instead be routed to nonprofits in the area.

“We are prepared for the influx, and we’ll handle it,” Back Bay Mission board member Lauren Turner-Christy said. “And having the community partners is huge and crucial to the success of Back Bay Mission.”

She said Back Bay is ready to help in more ways than one. She and her team provide food, housing rehabilitation, case management, mail, grooming services, ID and veterans’ assistance and much more.

“This program will inevitably be successful in some component,” she added. “So, hopefully, we can start funneling some of those funds to get the people with addiction problems and mental health deficits the attention and care that they need, too.”

The meeting provided an open forum for concerns like hers to be heard.

The campaign will kick off on June 1 with a benefit concert at the Ground Zero Blues Club from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I think we’ve got the bases covered,” Gilich said. “You know, all the I’s are not dotted and the T’s crossed, but we will do that with June 1 in mind to kick this thing off for real.”

