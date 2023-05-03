The beautiful weather continues!

The rest of the night is going to be calm and comfortable. We’ll cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. A few clouds will linger.

Looks like Wednesday will be another beautiful day! We’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon, and the humidity will stay low. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Thursday will be just as nice with highs in the low 80s.

However, the humidity will increase by Friday, and we’ll have a chance for isolated showers. We’ll be in the low 80s in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and more humid. We’ll be in the mid 80s on the coast, and some inland areas may reach the upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible each day.

