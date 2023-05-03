WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis city leaders remember victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting

De’Arreis Smith, 18, and 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper were shot and killed. Four others were injured.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis City Council paused for a moment of silence to remember the two victims who were gunned down in the prom afterparty.

This is the first city council meeting since Sunday’s tragedy.

De’Arreis Smith, 18, and 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper were shot and killed. Four others were injured.

Mayor Mike Farve said the city is seeking counseling resources from school districts and churches to help the community grieve and mourn together.

The accused shooter, 19-year-old Cameron Brand, is in custody with no bond with upgraded homicide charges.

His next court appearance is June 16.

