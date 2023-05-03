WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

Midtown shooting suspect
Midtown shooting suspect(APD)

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Police shared a photo of the shooting suspect and said he is “still at large.”

A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.
A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.(Source: APD/Twitter)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but police responded to the area of Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
The assistant chief, Phillip Pavolini, is accused of firing a gun near the head of his...
Waveland asst. police chief, wife charged with simple assault
According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90...
Memorial Health System announces layoffs
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm

Latest News

From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
3 Colorado 18-year-olds charged with murder in rock-throwing death
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta