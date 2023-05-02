‘We just don’t feel safe anymore:’ Raymond residents welcome proposed alert system for jail escapes

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday marks one week since an escaped inmate allegedly killed a Simpson County pastor.

It’s exactly the type of thing Hinds County leaders hope to avoid going forward through an alert system.

The idea is pretty simple: when authorities are notified of an escape, a text alert will be sent out to those within two or three miles of the Raymond Detention Center.

That way, people will know when to take precautions and who to be on the lookout for.

“The biggest fear I ever have is someone who is not necessarily in a rational frame of mind doing harm to my family,” Raymond resident John Wigginton said.

It’s a frequent fear that Wigginton refuses to let become a reality.

That’s why he and his wife installed a gate at the front entrance of their property and spent much of last summer clearing out the undergrowth in their wooded areas - giving them a 360º view of their property.

“I’ve also trained my wife to shoot, and I put her through a safety course,” he said. “We both have concealed carry permits. We just don’t feel safe anymore.”

Wigginton’s fear stems from jail escapes, of which there have been at least two from the Hinds County Jail in about four months.

Just last weekend, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, Dylan Arrington, and Jerry Raynes broke free of the facility.

Two of them – Grayson and Harrison – remain on the run over a week later.

Arrington died in a shootout with law enforcement on Wednesday, and Raynes was captured in Texas the following day.

Before this most recent escape, Tyler Charles Payne and Traverro McElroy also broke free of the detention center on Christmas Eve.

The December escape prompted the Hinds County Sheriff and board of supervisors to consider implementing this aforementioned alert system to more quickly notify those in the area that their safety is at risk.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t in place during the April incident and still isn’t today.

However, Raymond residents do welcome the idea, especially since they typically are not notified at all when inmates are on the loose.

“We would like to know what they went in for and what time they escaped, so we’ll know who to look for and to be more cautious and careful at that time,” Raymond resident Gloria Brister said.

“Sometimes we don’t even find out until they have been caught, which is very disturbing,” Wigginton said.

Part of the reason for the county’s delay in implementing this system is that they are under contract with another company that provides a similar service for severe weather.

Supervisor Robert Graham said that contract ends this month which will allow them to use the new company – Everbridge – for weather and jail incidents.

Graham said it’ll cost the county about 25,000 dollars, and the goal is to have it up and running by next month.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.