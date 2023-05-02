WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Waveland asst. police chief, wife charged with simple assault

The accusations come after the couple’s son-in-law filed the assault complaint Monday.
The accusations come after the couple’s son-in-law filed the assault complaint Monday.(WITN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s assistant police chief and his wife are facing simple assault charges in Stone County.

The assistant chief, Phillip Pavolini, is accused of firing a gun near the head of his son-in-law Friday afternoon. His wife, Cynthia Pavolini, is accused of slapping her son-in-law.

The couple both surrendered Monday and were released on a $1,000 bond each.

The accusations come after the couple’s son-in-law filed the assault complaint Monday. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office says he is separated from the couple’s daughter and is involved in a child custody battle. The incident happened at the home of Pavolini’s daughter.

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast tells WLOX News he’s launching an internal investigation. Pavolini has been on a medical leave and is not on duty.

Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies were not called to the home at the time of the incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance.
Poplarville woman identified as victim of fatal boating accident in Hancock County
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
The city of Biloxi will accept proposals to buy the Glenn Swetman House this week.
Biloxi preparing to part ways with historic landmark
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting
De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out

Latest News

Work has already been happening at the Hancock County Fairgrounds thanks to previous RESTORE...
Four South Mississippi projects receive almost $14M in RESTORE Act funds
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Dry high pressure nearby will keep our weather on the nice side for much of this week. Click...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Brenton Brumfield, 15, is under arrest and being charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kamori...
Teen charged with murder of pregnant 16-year-old in Gulfport shooting; three others arrested