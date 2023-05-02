Waveland asst. police chief, wife charged with simple assault

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s assistant police chief and his wife are facing simple assault charges in Stone County.

The assistant chief, Phillip Pavolini, is accused of firing a gun near the head of his son-in-law Friday afternoon. His wife, Cynthia Pavolini, is accused of slapping her son-in-law.

The couple both surrendered Monday and were released on a $1,000 bond each.

The accusations come after the couple’s son-in-law filed the assault complaint Monday. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office says he is separated from the couple’s daughter and is involved in a child custody battle. The incident happened at the home of Pavolini’s daughter.

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast tells WLOX News he’s launching an internal investigation. Pavolini has been on a medical leave and is not on duty.

Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies were not called to the home at the time of the incident.

