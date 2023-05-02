WLOX Careers
Warehouse Wrestling Clun holds grand opening

The Warehouse Wrestling Club held its grand opening Monday.
The Warehouse Wrestling Club held its grand opening Monday.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -A new spot for coast wrestlers has opened its doors and rolled out the mats.

The Warehouse Wrestling Club held its grand opening Monday in Gulfport.

The club aims to serve as a training ground for beginners and advanced wrestlers, they’ll teach boys and girls from ages six and up.

The group meets twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays and for Co-owners Steve Chatelain and Joe DiFilippo the hope the offseason gym continues to help grow the sport.

”[We’re] trying to grow wrestling in the state of Mississippi, that’s the goal,” said Chatelain. “High schools are picking it up and we hope this offseason program will help grow the sport not just on the coast but in the state of Mississippi. It changes your life. The camaraderie, the love for the sport and your teammates. You lay it all out on the mat, there’s nothing else.”

For more information on registration you can check out their Facebook page or email them at warehousewrestlingclub@gmail.com

