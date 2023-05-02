Pearl River Bridge on U.S. 90 could be closed until 2028

WLOX Careers
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) -2028 is five years away, and according to Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development, that’s the earliest they can get the U.S. 90 bridge over the West Pearl River back up and running. A Coast state lawmaker found this out on Monday, and now he and others are trying to figure out a way to speed up the process.

“We’re talking about five years of shutting down a U.S. highway. That’s just not acceptable,” said District 122 Rep. Brent Anderson.

The bridge has been closed for nearly a year. There are three other bridges to the west that also need to be fixed or rebuilt. According to LDOTD, they don’t have the money needed for repairs or new structures, according to a letter sent to Rep. Anderson and others. It also said if they did receive funding, the earliest they could get it would be 2025, with construction taking another three years.

“You hate that it got this far,” Anderson said. “DOT in Louisiana and their legislature should’ve taken better care of their side of the highway. We have small businesses here in Pearlington that are suffering because the road is closed. They rely on that daily traffic from both states.”

At the Pearlington Rocket Express, they tell us business has dropped off 50% since the highway’s been closed, and if it stays shut down for another five years, they might have to shut down for good.

“Louisiana folks are suffering the same thing. It’s up to their delegation to get on board,” Anderson added.

He also told us if a hurricane threatens the area and major evacuations need to happen, they’ve reached an agreement with NASA to allow northbound traffic on service road 607 to travel north through Stennis Space Center to I-59.

