WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport

Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating to an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

Details are limited, but police responded to the area of Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Gulfport police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when a subject presented a weapon to the officer.

No officer was injured, and the subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

This case is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance.
Poplarville woman identified as victim of fatal boating accident in Hancock County
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
The city of Biloxi will accept proposals to buy the Glenn Swetman House this week.
Biloxi preparing to part ways with historic landmark
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting
De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out

Latest News

According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90...
Memorial Health System announces layoffs
A new event, the Red and Blue Festival, has been created to raise donations for families of...
Happening May 7: Red & Blue Festival to raise funds for first responders
A group is finally back from the Walter Anderson Museum of Art's Horn Island Campout. Joining...
WAMA hosting Horn Island campout similar to those of Walter Anderson himself
We're learning what it takes to build a classic po'boy sandwich. Joining us now from Martinis...
In the Kitchen with Martinis in Biloxi