Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating to an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

Details are limited, but police responded to the area of Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Gulfport police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when a subject presented a weapon to the officer.

No officer was injured, and the subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

This case is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

