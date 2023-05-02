WLOX Careers
Moss Point hoping to attract car dealerships through new TIF districts

The projects involve combined investments worth over $64 million and will create approximately 100 full-time and part-time jobs.
By Noah Noble
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point wants to create two Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Districts on Highway 63 near the Interstate 10 interchange. The two areas would be home to four new car dealerships.

“What I’m told is that car dealerships have discovered that location on an interstate is really good for business, and that’s where a lot of customers will see you,” said Paige Roberts, the president and CEO of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. “TIF is a great tool for communities to use to help attract investors and developers, especially in areas that might not have momentum going yet.”

The projects involve combined investments worth over $64 million and will create approximately 100 full-time and part-time jobs with a combined projected payroll of $9.5 million. If the project is approved, the city will eventually gain projected property tax revenue of $302,585 for the city, county and school district per year and more than $800,000 in increased sales tax revenue.

“Southeast Mississippians are often going over state line and taking their dollars to Mobile for cars and other goods. The development of this interchange will help keep Mississippi dollars in Mississippi,” Roberts said.

Four car dealerships are already selected: Chrysler/Dodge, Chevrolet, Nissan and Ford.

Monday, Moss Point Board of Aldermen approved the TIF districts in a special meeting. Next, it goes to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for approval.

