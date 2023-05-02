WLOX Careers
Memorial Health System announces layoffs

According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90...
According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90 people, are affected, comprising mostly of non-clinical or management roles.(Memorial Health System)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Health System announced layoffs across the hospital system on Tuesday.

According to a release sent to media, less than 2% of Memorial’s workforce, or fewer than 90 people, are affected, comprising mostly of non-clinical or management roles.

Memorial representatives said like many healthcare organizations nationwide, the health system faced significant challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as increased labor and supply costs coupled with inflationary pressures.

“These difficult steps will help ensure the long-term sustainability of our health system so we can continue to offer the same services to our community. We are committed to providing high-quality care close to home,” said CEO Kent Nicaud.

The release said the affected positions do not involve direct patient care.

