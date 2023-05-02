WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

‘Huge blessing’: 16-year-old set to graduate from University of Alabama

Leanna Roberts, 16, is about to graduate college and is looking at going to medical school. (Source: WVTM)
By Jarvis Roberson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WVTM) - Most teenagers aren’t sure where they want to go to college, but that’s not the case for one 16-year-old in Alabama.

Leanna Roberts is scheduled to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama this week.

The 16-year-old considers herself a normal student while keeping busy and someone who has enjoyed campus life.

“I’m on the Society of Women in Medicine executive board, Vision Days program ambassador as well as a mentor. I also perform research in health disparities with Black-built communities,” Leanna said.

She said age doesn’t define her.

“The name of the game has definitely been balance. Balancing extracurricular activities as well as remaining vigilant in the classroom has helped me succeed so far,” Leanna said.

Her parents, Lee and Latonya Roberts, are beyond proud of their daughter’s accomplishments. But there were some apprehensions before Leanna enrolled at the university.

“I wanted to make sure it was going to be a safe environment for her, and we wouldn’t have to worry,” Lee Roberts said.

Leanna’s father said the school administration made sure she had mentorship and other resources, especially being around so many older students.

Latonya Roberts said she always felt it rewarding to pick her daughter up from school.

“I was always excited to hear about her day. Every day was unique, even though certain days were more challenging than others, but she always saw the bright side,” Latonya Roberts said.

This Saturday will be a rewarding moment for Leanna. She will be highly decorated with over a dozen honors.

“Just being in the position to be where I am is a huge blessing,” Leanna said.

The 16-year-old has been taking MBA classes and expects to finish that graduate degree next year.

Leanna is also planning on going to medical school and practicing orthopedics.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance.
Poplarville woman identified as victim of fatal boating accident in Hancock County
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
The city of Biloxi will accept proposals to buy the Glenn Swetman House this week.
Biloxi preparing to part ways with historic landmark
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting
De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out

Latest News

Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former...
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
Mohamed Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was blocked from attending a White...
Muslim mayor blocked from White House decries ‘watch list’
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting reported in Gulfport
FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page,...
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
FILE - A bag that police deemed suspicious was found in the suspect's possession, the police...
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon