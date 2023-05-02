Development for new Stone County High School campus continues

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County high schoolers will soon have a new campus.

Developments in the project presented to the Stone County School Board in Monday’s meeting. Architect Taylor Guild said the price tag of design of the school costs $20 million dollars.

Developers will return to the school board to put the project out for bid--construction is set to start in this fall and be completed by August 2025.

The state-of-the-art school includes several amenities in the the framework. 43 classrooms, a gym that seats 1,000 people, 2 band halls, and a Career Technical Education Center are just a few of the new facilities.

“We’ve done this for a lot of new school district and high schools,” said Taylor Guild with Eley Guild Hardy Architects, PA. “Most likely these high schools were built in the 1950′s and it’s just like night and day to go from new high school. Some of these like Stone High were built in 1953 I think. It’s really going to be a big difference in these kids.”

Stone County High School will be built next to the Career Technical Education Center. A groundbreaking will be held in October.

