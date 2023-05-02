Blood donation drive honoring fallen Biloxi officer draws donors across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a day of giving at the Biloxi Visitors Center on Tuesday. That’s where the fourth annual Robert McKeithen Blood Drive was held.

It’s a drive held in honor of Officer Robert McKeithen, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Reece Roberts is a community member that came out to give blood to honor McKeithen.

“As a part of the community, you feel like you want to do your part,” Roberts said. “There’s never a better cause than Robert. I bring some good feelings and help people that need the help.”

Paul Adams is the public relations manager for the Blood Center. He said blood donations are needed most during this time of year.

“It’s one of the only medications that can’t be manufactured,” Adams said. “It takes the public to come out, rolled up their sleeves give about an hour of their time, and literally make a difference and someone else’s life.”

According to the American Red Cross, someone in America needs blood every two seconds on average.

