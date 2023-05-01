WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Woman accused of abducting 3-year-old from mall play area

Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a...
Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a 3-year-old child from an outdoor play area at a Virginia mall.(Source: Fairfax County Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (Gray News) - Police say a woman is in custody after she allegedly abducted a 3-year-old from a play area outside a Virginia mall.

Jane Pyo, 33, faces several charges, including abduction, assault on law enforcement and trespassing, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department. She is accused of taking a 3-year-old child from an outdoor play area at Tysons Corner Center, a mall in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Officers responded to the play area Thursday at 5:47 p.m. after a report of a missing child. Police say mall security cameras helped officers identify Pyo as being involved in the incident.

Police say Pyo could be seen walking toward the mall and stopping to talk to the 3-year-old before taking the child’s hand and walking into the mall. She was also allegedly seen going down an escalator with the child in her arms.

With help from mall security, officers found Pyo and the 3-year-old at Coastal Flats, a restaurant on the first floor of the mall.

Police say Pyo assaulted officers when they approached, but they were able to take her into custody. She is being held without bond.

The child, who was not hurt during the incident, was returned to their family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Details are limited, but we know the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. and the victim is...
Police investigating following shooting on 35th Ave. in Gulfport
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening soon
Akiah James Shears, 17
Teen arrested following shooting, attempted robbery in Gulfport

Latest News

Authorities say the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing...
Search ongoing for Texas man accused of fatally shooting 5 neighbors
The city of Biloxi will accept proposals to buy the Glenn Swetman House this week.
Biloxi preparing to part ways with historic landmark
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the...
Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool
Blue Lotus Creation and its partner came together to help get patients registered for their...
Local dispensary helping to get people registered for medical marijuana card