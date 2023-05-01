WLOX Careers
Shuckers outfielder Chourio presented with 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award

By Matt DeGregorio and WLOX Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, #1 Milwaukee Brewers prospect and #6 MLB prospect Jackson Chourio was presented with the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award at MGM Park.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan product is one of just three outfielders to receive the award, which is given to the best players defensively at each position in Minor League Baseball.

During the 2022 season, Chourio split time between the Carolina Mudcats (A), the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A) and Biloxi. In 99 games, Chourio posted a batting average of .288 while hitting 20 home runs, 75 RBIs and nabbing 16 bases.

He was also named the 2022 Brewers’ Minor League Player of the Year, Baseball America’s 2022 Breakout Hitting Prospect of the Year and was selected to the 2022 Futures Game.

“He’s well-deserving,” said Shuckers LHP Nick Bennett. “Everybody in baseball knows Jackson Chourio, and I think that’s very well-deserving and I think everybody in the clubhouse thinks the same thing.

“Those things are sweet,” said outfielder Isaac Collins. “Obviously we all hope to have one one day, and Chourio, it’s more than deserved for him. Hopefully I — or anyone of my teammates — get one this year.”

According to MLB.com, Chourio is expected to be in the big leagues by 2024.

