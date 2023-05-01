Pascagoula plans for new City Hall, police substation

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves signed off on more than $10 million for Pascagoula projects in this year’s legislative funding.

WLOX is taking a closer look at what city leaders can do with just half of that.

Their City Hall building, which is about 70 years old, is starting to show its age. The structure has endured a lot over its time, weathering over half a century of storms without any major renovations.

However, officials say it’s now time to treat themselves.

The plan is to allocate $2 million toward a brand new facility located near the riverfront.

“This is something that the city has been working on for a long time,” city manager Michael Silverman said.

Silverman said the current building needs air conditioning and roofing repairs, as well as inside renovations due to moisture damage.

The new facility will bring several of the city’s departments like Utilities, Planning and Building and more all together under one fresh roof and put a vacant 315-space parking garage to use.

“Building a new City Hall: A, allows us for consolidation of services, and B, is a long-term financial savings as well because we won’t be having to make all these renovations and maintaining all these different buildings,” Silverman said.

Mayor Jay Willis said it would not be possible without elected officials like Senator Brice Wiggins, Representative Charles Busby, the Coast Delegation and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann for promoting their plan.

“To go to the planning stage of a new City Hall, it’s just amazing,” said Willis said. “How often will a city be able to do something like this?”

Gov. Reeves told WLOX: “Pascagoula is integral to the success of our state. It’s why we’ve made historic investments in the people and places there and why I’ve insisted that all funding meant for the coast stays on the coast. There’s a lot of good things happening on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, and we’re going to keep the momentum going.”

He also greenlighted $3.5 million for a new police substation on the east side of the city.

“For decades, we have seen that part of town have more and more problems and more and more crime,” Mayor Willis said. “We really believe that putting a substation out there on the corner of Old Mobile and Chicot is going to go a long way to totally transform that part of the city.”

“That side of town needs a little bit more attention,” Police Chief Matt Chapman said.

Chief Chapman has spent over three decades with the department on the west end and said a second station on the opposite side would provide more presence in that area for the public and extra office space for its estimated 100 employees.

“Right now, our officers have to come on the west side of town to take care of business, even the public,” he said.

With old fuel pumps located on their future property, he’s hopeful they’ll be able to gas up at their new location.

When it comes to training, Chapman said his team has to improvise right now. But the additional station will feature two training facilities of its own.

One is a track for its seven motorcycle units to practice riding.

“I think it’s great,” traffic officer Cody Crager told WLOX. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Crager hopped on his 800-pound bike for the first time about one year ago, and mastering it is something he said he has had to learn on the job — or in this case, on the road.

“The training’s very important because every little maneuver that you see us do is implemented on the street,” he said. “So, it’s very important that we keep our skills sharp.”

The second training area will be packed with obstacle courses all for the pups.

After tragically losing K9 Officer Exo in the line of duty last June, his handler Officer James Prisock is now helping design the new exercise trails with skill and safety top of mind.

“Having that’s going to be a good tool for us,” he said. “It does take a lot of training, a lot of upkeep for these K9′s to make sure that they’re precise in everything that they do.”

His new four-legged partner, Officer Nuke, will be among the first to train on the east side.

The planning and design phase for the substation is project is now underway now.

City leaders are putting the call out for design proposals on Thursday for their new City Hall project.

