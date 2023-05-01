WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Pascagoula-Gautier School District celebrates its Administrator and Teacher of the Year

Every year the Mississippi Department of Education puts a spotlight on leaders who have a positive impact in their communities.
By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District celebrates its two state winners. Gautier Middle School Band Director Louise Smith was named the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Pascagoula High School Principal Dr. Caterria Payton was named 2023 Administrator of the Year.

It’s the first time two state winners have come out of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District at the same time. These honors came during an award ceremony in Jackson on April 28.

Smith has been teaching at Gautier Middle School for 21 years and she said she wants to be a representation for teachers across the state.

“We have fantastic teachers across Mississippi,” Smith said. “They work so hard during the school year. I hope I can live up to all the things they do.”

She said she’s for the award, but she says seeing her students succeed is the real prize.

“I am so incredibly thankful but my students and what they do from day today is the biggest pay off,” she said.

Dr. Payton said the feeling is overwhelming.

“It takes a team to do everything,” Dr. Payton said. “While I’m standing here before you there’s so many people with me and behind me and on the sides of me. We’ve earned this honor together.”

Alona Torre, a Pascagoula High School sophomore, said she appreciates Dr. Payton for all she does for the student body.

“She not only does stuff for the school she does stuff in the community,” Torre said. “I think she definitely deserve the award.”

Smith said her goal is to create a promising future for their students.

“Education takes someone’s base and elevator opportunities,” she said. “Every child deserves a great public education. We have the ability to stand in front of kids and change courses of future.”

Dr. Payton will serve as the school district’s assistant superintendent next school year. She said she’ll be ready to serve.

“I’ll continue to be the life of teachers continue to be the light for students and provide the resources that they need to be successful,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out
Akiah James Shears, 17
Teen arrested following shooting, attempted robbery in Gulfport
First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance.
Poplarville woman identified as victim of fatal boating accident in Hancock County
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher

Latest News

The Historical and Cultural Expo is happening Friday and Saturday from 9am until 4pm.
City of Biloxi seeks to maintain tourist numbers following successful ‘Thunder Over the Sound’ weekend
We'll provide more updates as this story develops.
Bay St. Louis residents react to mass shooting that leaves two teens dead
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies
The Historical and Cultural Expo is happening Friday and Saturday from 9am until 4pm.
Thunder Over The Sound draws 100,000 over the weekend