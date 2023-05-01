One dead following fatal boating accident on Jourdan River in Hancock Co.
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in Hancock County have confirmed that one person is dead following a boating accident on the Jourdan River just north of I-10.
First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance. DMR and DWFP were on the scene.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
