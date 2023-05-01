One dead following fatal boating accident on Jourdan River in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in Hancock County have confirmed that one person is dead following a boating accident on the Jourdan River just north of I-10.

First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance. DMR and DWFP were on the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.