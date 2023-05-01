WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

One dead following fatal boating accident on Jourdan River in Hancock Co.

First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance.
First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in Hancock County have confirmed that one person is dead following a boating accident on the Jourdan River just north of I-10.

First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance. DMR and DWFP were on the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Details are limited, but we know the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. and the victim is...
Police investigating following shooting on 35th Ave. in Gulfport
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening soon
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
Thunder Over the Sound starting earlier due to weather

Latest News

De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out
Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.30.23
Pleasant week ahead
Joseph Robert Hester
Officials asking for assistance in locating missing Biloxi man