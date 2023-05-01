Gautier councilman’s lawyer offers proof Facebook account was hacked

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The lawyer for a Gautier city councilman is saying an investigation proves his client didn’t post racially insensitive material on social media.

Councilman Rusty Anderson claimed his Facebook account was hacked when a comment using racially-insensitive language appeared on social media.

Anderson’s lawyer Tyler Cox says Facebook’s investigation found the Facebook account was accessed by an IP Address in Laurel on April 16 at 6:28 p.m. However, Cox said Anderson was at his home in Gautier at the time, saying two neighbors saw and visited him during his time.

On April 16 at 6:28 p.m., councilman Rusty Anderson’s Facebook account was accessed via an IP Address located in Laurel. That IP Address used the Councilman’s Facebook page to post a racially insensitive comment.

During that time, Anderson was at his home in Gautier. This is corroborated by neighbors Patrick Shirey and Jim Ingram, who saw and visited with Anderson around 6:30 p.m. that day.

“The evidence conclusively demonstrates that Anderson did not post any racial slurs and that his Facebook account was hacked,” Cox wrote in a media release.

