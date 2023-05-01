WLOX Careers
Gautier councilman’s lawyer offers proof Facebook account was hacked

Rusty Anderson, Ward 4 Councilman
Rusty Anderson, Ward 4 Councilman
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The lawyer for a Gautier city councilman is saying an investigation proves his client didn’t post racially insensitive material on social media.

Councilman Rusty Anderson claimed his Facebook account was hacked when a comment using racially-insensitive language appeared on social media.

Gautier mayor to councilman: Prove your Facebook account was hacked, or resign

Anderson’s lawyer Tyler Cox says Facebook’s investigation found the Facebook account was accessed by an IP Address in Laurel on April 16 at 6:28 p.m. However, Cox said Anderson was at his home in Gautier at the time, saying two neighbors saw and visited him during his time.

On April 16 at 6:28 p.m., councilman Rusty Anderson’s Facebook account was accessed via an IP Address located in Laurel. That IP Address used the Councilman’s Facebook page to post a racially insensitive comment.

During that time, Anderson was at his home in Gautier. This is corroborated by neighbors Patrick Shirey and Jim Ingram, who saw and visited with Anderson around 6:30 p.m. that day.

“The evidence conclusively demonstrates that Anderson did not post any racial slurs and that his Facebook account was hacked,” Cox wrote in a media release.

