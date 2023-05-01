Cool and clear tonight

What a gorgeous day! The sky will stay clear this evening, and the humidity will remain low. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are going to be beautiful! Each day will bring plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds. The humidity will remain low, making it feel comfortable. High temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 80s.

However, it will become more humid by Friday and Saturday. We’ll also have a chance for hit or miss showers and storms on both days. It’ll be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

