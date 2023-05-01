City of Pascagoula planning for new city hall, police substation

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has signed off on more than $10 million for projects in Pascagoula.

The City Hall building is Pascagoula is about 70 years old and starting to show its age. it’s endured a lot over its time, weathering over half a century of storms without any renovations.

However, officials say it’s now time to treat themselves.

The plan is to allocate $2 million toward a brand new City Hall facility near the riverfront.

“This is something that the city has been working on for a long time,” said city manager Michael Silverman.

Silverman says their current building needs air conditioning and roofing repairs as well as inside renovations due to moisture damage.

The new facility will bring several departments together under one fresh roof and put a vacant 315-space parking garage to use.

“In long-term, building a a new City Hall: A, allows us for consolidation of services, and B, is a long-term financial savings as well, because we won’t be having to make all these renovations and maintaining all these different buildings.”

“To go to the planning stage of a new City Hall, it’s just amazing,” said Mayor Jay Willis. “How often will a city be able to do something like this?”

Mayor Willis says it wouldn’t be possible without local and state elected officials promoting their plan.

“Pascagoula is integral to the success of our state,” said Gov. Reeves. “It’s why we’ve made historic investments in the people and places there. We’re going to keep the momentum going.”

Gov. Reeves also greenlighted $3.5 million for a new police substation on the east side of the city.

“For decades, we have seen that part of town have more and more problems and more and more crime,” said Mayor Willis. “We really believe that putting a substation out there on the corner of Old Mobile and Chicot is going to go a long way to totally transform that part of the city.”

“That side of town needs a little bit more attention,” said Police Chief Matt Chapman.

Chief Chapman has spent over three decades with the department on the west end and says a second station on the opposite side would provide more presence in that area for the public and extra office space for its estimated 100 employees.”

“Right now, our officers have to come on the west side of town to take care of business, even the public,” he said.

With the old fuel pumps located on the future property, he’s hopeful they’ll be able to refuel at their own facility as well as practice. Right now?

“We kind of improvise on the training areas,” said Chapman.

The additional station will feature two designated zones — one being a track for its seven motorcycle units to train.

“I think it’s great,” said traffic officer Cody Crager. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Crager hopped on his 800-pound bike about one year ago, and mastering it is something he says he had to learn on the job — or in this case, on the road.

“The training’s very important because every little maneuver that you see us do is implemented on the street. So, it’s very important that we keep our skills sharp.”

The new location will have a second practice area full of obstacle courses, all for the pups.

“Having that’s going to be a good tool for us,” said Officer James Priscock

After tragically losing K-9 Officer Exo in the line of duty last June, handler Prisock is now helping design those new exercise trails, with skill and safety top of mind.

“It does take a lot of training, a lot of upkeep for these K9′s to make sure that they’re precise in everything that they do.”

His new four-legged partner, Officer Nuke, will be among the first to train on the east side.

The project planning is now underway.

