City of Biloxi seeks to maintain tourist numbers following successful ‘Thunder Over the Sound’ weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thunder Over the Sound’s crowd estimates are in the six digits, according to the City of Biloxi. The large turnout means it was a profitable tourism weekend in South Mississippi.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday -- it was a hundred thousand [people] a day, based on car counts,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “I’m not sure where they came from, but they came. I was on White Avenue on Saturday and Porter Avenue on Sunday. Looking up and down the beach, it looked like something you see out of the movies, like Miami Beach or Rio De Jinero.”

Keesler Air Force Base tells WLOX News it had just as many people come to the base Saturday and Sunday for its air show that happened before the Thunderbirds performance.

Meanwhile, Biloxi is not backing off on its tourism high. The city’s visitors center is dedicating the entire week to its target market: tourists.

“We are celebrating the tourists because we are a local attraction. We have tons of brochures for local places. We want to spotlight places that might not get a lot of exposure,” said the visitors center museum director Erica Hazlett.

The event began Monday with the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch and Hancock County Tourism. Tuesday, members from Gulf Coast Tourism and Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will have displays. But the big event is on Wednesday, when the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will be serving free hotdogs from 11am - 2pm.

Then, the visitors center is hosting two events this weekend. First, the Gulf Coast Historical and Cultural Expo is happening Friday and Saturday from 9am - 4pm. Also on Saturday, the Lighthouse Arts and Crafts Fair is happening at the same time.

“We’re gonna have free lighthouse tours all day, tons of local artists and vendors on the lawn and inside,” Hazlett said. “It’s a very, very busy weekend for us here.”

