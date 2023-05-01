WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

City of Biloxi seeks to maintain tourist numbers following successful ‘Thunder Over the Sound’ weekend

The Historical and Cultural Expo is happening Friday and Saturday from 9am until 4pm.
By Noah Noble
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thunder Over the Sound’s crowd estimates are in the six digits, according to the City of Biloxi. The large turnout means it was a profitable tourism weekend in South Mississippi.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday -- it was a hundred thousand [people] a day, based on car counts,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “I’m not sure where they came from, but they came. I was on White Avenue on Saturday and Porter Avenue on Sunday. Looking up and down the beach, it looked like something you see out of the movies, like Miami Beach or Rio De Jinero.”

Keesler Air Force Base tells WLOX News it had just as many people come to the base Saturday and Sunday for its air show that happened before the Thunderbirds performance.

Meanwhile, Biloxi is not backing off on its tourism high. The city’s visitors center is dedicating the entire week to its target market: tourists.

“We are celebrating the tourists because we are a local attraction. We have tons of brochures for local places. We want to spotlight places that might not get a lot of exposure,” said the visitors center museum director Erica Hazlett.

The event began Monday with the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch and Hancock County Tourism. Tuesday, members from Gulf Coast Tourism and Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will have displays. But the big event is on Wednesday, when the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will be serving free hotdogs from 11am - 2pm.

Then, the visitors center is hosting two events this weekend. First, the Gulf Coast Historical and Cultural Expo is happening Friday and Saturday from 9am - 4pm. Also on Saturday, the Lighthouse Arts and Crafts Fair is happening at the same time.

“We’re gonna have free lighthouse tours all day, tons of local artists and vendors on the lawn and inside,” Hazlett said. “It’s a very, very busy weekend for us here.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out
Akiah James Shears, 17
Teen arrested following shooting, attempted robbery in Gulfport
First responders reported to the nearby Jordan Bluff Road to provide medical assistance.
Poplarville woman identified as victim of fatal boating accident in Hancock County
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher

Latest News

Every year the Mississippi Department of Education puts a spotlight on leaders who have a...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District celebrates its Administrator and Teacher of the Year
We'll provide more updates as this story develops.
Bay St. Louis residents react to mass shooting that leaves two teens dead
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies
The Historical and Cultural Expo is happening Friday and Saturday from 9am until 4pm.
Thunder Over The Sound draws 100,000 over the weekend