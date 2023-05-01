Biloxi preparing to part ways with historic landmark

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is ready to part ways with a long-time historic landmark.

This week, proposals to purchase the Glenn Swetman House will be taken. Officials intend to give the keys for this special home to someone who will give it the respect it deserves.

The Glenn Swetman House is a masterpiece.

“It was actually built as a show house for this subdivision,” said Biloxi Historical Administrator Bill Raymond. “The developers envisioned a neighborhood with these little McMansions in it. The problem is, what happens two years later, we have the great depression.”

Now, it needs a caring hand.

The home at 1596 Glenn Swetman Street was deeded to the city by the Swetman family in the late 1990s and has temporarily housed several organizations including the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art after Hurricane Katrina.

In addition to its impressive design, there’s an added bonus: a 1960s bomb shelter, just in case.

“During the Cuban missile crisis, Mr. Swetman and his brother-in-law would come out at night and dig the bomb shelter so nobody would know what they were doing,” Raymond said. “You know, you look at the early 1960s - 1961-62 - something like that that bomb shelter was added.”

But now, the city wants to sell it - not just to the highest bidder - but to the best bidder.

In addition to a suggested price, potential buyers must include a timeframe for renovation and vision for development.

“We want to see the house saved. We want to see the house restored,” Raymond added. “I think the vision is going to be a single-family house, just because of the way the house is designed and the fact that it’s sitting in the middle of a neighborhood. That’s probably the best and most important use for this house.”

Proposals will be taken at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

