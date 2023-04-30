Warm and beautiful today

It’s been cool and breezy this morning, but we’re going to quickly warm up today. You can expect tons of sunshine through the afternoon, and we’ll reach the low 80s for highs. It will be breezy at times with winds from the northwest and west. Thankfully, this breeze will help the humidity stay low.

The sky will stay clear tonight, and the wind will relax. We’ll cool down into the mid to upper 50s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be warm and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The next several days are going to stay warm, dry, and sunny. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

