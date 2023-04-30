WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Remains of newborn found at Massachusetts recycling facility

Police say the baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have...
Police say the baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on Martha's Vineyard and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - Police are trying to identify the remains of a newborn girl found in a trash collection at a Massachusetts recycling facility.

Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a newborn found Thursday. The remains were discovered at Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester, WGGB reports.

Police believe the female infant’s mother may live on, have ties to or have recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard. The baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on the island and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.

Police said the state medical examiner has begun its post-mortem examination of the infant. The results of the ongoing examination are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the child or her parents is urged to contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening soon
Officials in Ocean Springs say two young girls, ages 12 to 13, are facing 2nd degree arson...
Officials: Two girls, ages 12-13, confess to arson at Ocean Springs park
You can catch Saturday’s fun on WLOX - ABC with our coverage starting at 3 p.m.
Meet the Thunderbirds, who make safety the priority during airshow
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House Correspondents'...
Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks of journalism
First responders transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with “various states of...
Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.29.23
Sunny, breezy, pleasant Sunday
The American Pickleball Tour at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center is drawing...
American Pickleball Tour in Biloxi draws about 200 competitors