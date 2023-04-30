WLOX Careers
Police investigating following shooting on 35th Ave. in Gulfport

Details are limited, but we know the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. and the victim is in stable condition at this time.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, officials with Gulfport PD are collecting information on a shooting in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue.

Details are limited, but we know the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. and the victim is in stable condition at this time.

We will update this story as we receive more information on the incident.

