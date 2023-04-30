WLOX Careers
Officials asking for assistance in locating missing Biloxi man

Joseph Robert Hester
Joseph Robert Hester(Biloxi PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi PD is asking the public to be on the look out for Joseph Robert Hester.

Hester was last seen leaving a home in the 300 block of East Drive in Biloxi around 7 a.m. on April 25. He is described as a 5′9 white male weighing 135 lbs. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and currently has a beard. He was wearing an unknown-colored t-shirt and shorts.

If you have any info on Hester’s whereabouts, contact Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

