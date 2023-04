GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the following statement was issued by Gulfport Police Department through Twitter:

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 4000 block of 32nd Street. Please avoid the area. More details forthcoming. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) April 30, 2023

It is unclear at this time whether there are any injuries or fatalities. We will update this story as we learn more information.

