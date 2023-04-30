WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Eleven players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft

Eight players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Eight players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eleven players who played for a Mississippi university or are from Mississippi were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the first round, Mississippi State cornerback from Grenada, Mississippi and current NCAA record holder for most pick-sixes in a career, Emmanuel Forbes, was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick.

In the second round of the draft, former Gulfport High School athlete and Auburn Tiger Derick Hall was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 37th overall pick. Two picks later, Brandon native and former Ole Miss pass catcher Jonathan Mingo was drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

Alabama defensive tackle and Laurel, Mississippi native Byron Young was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round with the 70th pick.

On day three, Mississippi State defensive lineman Cameron Young was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round with the 123th pick. A pick later, Ole Miss pass rusher Tavius Robinson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

Hattiesburg native and South Alabama graduate Darrell Luter Jr. was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 155th overall pick.

Former Southern Miss lockdown cornerback Eric Scott Jr. was the first pick of the sixth round, selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 178th overall pick.

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 215th overall pick and former All-SEC Ole Miss offensive guard Nick Broeker was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 230th pick.

To conclude the drafted players, All-SWAC Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden was drafted by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick. Bolden was the only drafted player that attended an HBCU in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A multitude of athletes with Mississippi ties were signed as an undrafted free agent as well, most notably former Southern Miss wide receiver Jason Brownlee and the hard-hitting linebacker out of Jackson State, Aubrey Miller Jr.

Below is a list of players signed by NFL teams as an undrafted free agent:

  • Alcorn State linebacker Claudin Cherelus - New York Jets
  • Delta State offensive lineman Nicolas Melsop - LA Chargers
  • Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. - Miami Dolphins
  • Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels - Denver Broncos
  • Jackson State defensive back De’Jahn Warren - Chicago Bears
  • Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat - Dallas Cowboys
  • Mississippi State defensive lineman Randy Charlton - Miami Dolphins
  • Mississippi State defensive back Collin Duncan - LA Rams
  • Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath - Green Bay Packers
  • Ole Miss defensive back AJ Finely - LA Chargers
  • Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks - Washington Commanders
  • Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown - New York Giants
  • Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese - Tennessee Titans
  • Southern Miss wide receiver, Jason Brownlee - New York Jets
  • Southern Miss offensive tackle, Tykeem Doss - Baltimore Ravens
  • Vicksburg, Mississippi native and Tulane Nick Anderson - New Orleans Saints

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Details are limited, but we know the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. and the victim is...
Police investigating following shooting on 35th Ave. in Gulfport
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening soon
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
Thunder Over the Sound starting earlier due to weather

Latest News

fourthy
New Saints quarterback Jake Haener speaks with WLOX following Senior Bowl practice
The American Pickleball Tour at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center is drawing...
American Pickleball Tour in Biloxi draws about 200 competitors
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Saints take Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall; RB Kendre Miller in third round
Vancleave Long Beach
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vancleave vs. Long Beach (MHSAA Round One, Game Two) [04/28/23]